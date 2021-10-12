Water Panel report: Dayton-area water quality is ‘very good’

In May, Dayton city government sued Wright-Patterson Air Force Base and the U.S. Department of Defense in federal court for, the city alleged, failing to stop water contaminants from entering a source of the city’s drinking water.

“It’s good news,” U.S. Rep. Mike Turner, R-Dayton, said of the report. “That was what was important — what we needed as a community was an independent group to tell us what is our water quality, what infrastructure needs do we have.”

The report was drafted by LimnoTech, a Michigan-based consulting firm working with a local panel chaired by Tom Raga, vice president, external relations at electric utility AES Ohio, Turner, Montgomery County Commissioner Debbie Lieberman and others.

“It does not identify problem areas,” Raga said of the just-released 65-page report. “But the mission of the report was to define areas that would be helpful to the city and the county on what they would do over the long term.”

He added: “It (the report) said, ‘Good today. Here’s how you stay at that level and improve going forward.’”

Several recent events led to the panel’s formation. Chief among those: The February 2013 break of a 36-inch water main parallel to the Great Miami River. Ultimately lost in that late-winter break were about 150 million gallons of drinking water, leading to a countywide boil advisory affecting 400,000 people for more than 40 hours. Schools and businesses closed.

The Memorial Day tornadoes of 2019, and the break of another water main, a 48-inch main in August 2020 near the Ottawa Water Treatment Plant and continued concerns about the presence of PFAS chemicals also led to the panel’s creation.

According to a summary of the findings released by Turner, the extent of the presence of PFAS in local water “is still playing out.”

Last month, Montgomery County’s drinking water was found to have low levels of a group of contaminants that have been linked to cancer and birth defects, as the water tested below the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency’s recommended health advisory level.

However, those results may be misleading because Ohio’s health advisory for the toxins, dubbed “forever chemicals,” is one of the highest in the country, a local ground water expert told the Dayton Daily News at the time.

PFAS are dubbed “forever chemicals” because there’s no known technology that can destroy them.

Messages were left with representatives of Shelley Dickstein, Dayton city manager, and Michael Colbert, Montgomery County administrator. They and other stakeholders are expected to get a copy of the report this morning.