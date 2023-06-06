X

Water rescue called off after stolen boat from UD found in Dayton

A search and possible water rescue prompted by the discovery of an unattended boat in the Great Miami River in Dayton ended Tuesday morning after no victims were found.

The Dayton Fire Department responded to a report of a small, unattended watercraft along the edge of the Great Miami River downtown around 7:41 a.m., according to Capt. Brad French with the Dayton Fire Department.

A 911 caller reported the watercraft out of concern, French said.

There were no reports of anyone being seen in the water.

Dayton Fire, Dayton Police and Five Rivers MetroParks crews searched the land and water areas extensively surrounding the watercraft and found no victims, according to French.

No abandoned vehicles were noted in the area, he added.

It was determined that the watercraft had been previously reported as stolen from the University of Dayton.

Dayton Fire crews operated at the scene for approximately one hour.

“There are no plans for additional searches related to this incident at this time, and it was determined that the watercraft had likely been abandoned,” French said.

About the Author

Holly Souther is a staff writer for the breaking news team at Dayton Daily News and covers issues for Montgomery County. Souther seeks to create meaningful stories of interest, of relevance and other such important topics for local communities. Souther hopes to further create impactful pieces for everyday voices.

