Family asks for public’s help as crews resume search for man in Great Miami River
Local News
By
Updated 30 minutes ago

The family of a man who reportedly jumped in the Great Miami River overnight is asking for the public to keep an eye out for him.

The family shared a photo of 36-year-old Cole Estes and asked if anyone has seen him or has any information to call Dayton police. He was last seen in the clothes he was photographed wearing, according to his family.

Family identified 36-year-old Cole Estes as the subject of a water rescue at the Great Miami River Friday, July 8, 2022. They asked anyone who has any information to call Dayton police.

ExploreBody cameras show domestic dispute hours before mother, daughter killed in Dayton

Dayton Fire Department crews returned to the river near the West Monument Avenue bridge to resume search efforts around 8:15 a.m., according to emergency scanner traffic.

Montgomery County Regional Dispatch received a report that man jumped in the Great Miami River around 1 a.m. However, crews were not able to find him and called the search off sometime overnight.

ExplorePHOTOS: Water rescue resumes in Dayton after man reportedly jumps into the Great Miami

We are working to learn more and will update this story as more information is available.

