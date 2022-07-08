Family asks for public’s help as crews resume search for man in Great Miami River

The family of a man who reportedly jumped in the Great Miami River overnight is asking for the public to keep an eye out for him.
The family shared a photo of 36-year-old Cole Estes and asked if anyone has seen him or has any information to call Dayton police. He was last seen in the clothes he was photographed wearing, according to his family.
Dayton Fire Department crews returned to the river near the West Monument Avenue bridge to resume search efforts around 8:15 a.m., according to emergency scanner traffic.
Montgomery County Regional Dispatch received a report that man jumped in the Great Miami River around 1 a.m. However, crews were not able to find him and called the search off sometime overnight.
We are working to learn more and will update this story as more information is available.
About the Author