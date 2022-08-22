Waynesville Junior/Senior High opening delayed again because of mold issue

Some students in the Wayne Local Schools will be starting school on Tuesday, but others could see summer break extended.
The Wayne Local Schools issued an update on its website Sunday announcing that Junior/Senior High School students will not start on Tuesday because the district is putting student and staff safety as its top priority.
Last week, Superintendent Pat Dubbs said surface mold was discovered in some classrooms in the high school wing. The district conducted an inspection of all spaces in the junior/senior high, and determined that in the interest of the health and safety of students and staff, officials determined they needed to close the Junior/Senior High building until corrective actions had been taken.
Dubbs said there was a failure in the HVAC controls in the high school, causing increased humidity levels. The material in the ceiling tiles absorbed the moisture, creating the mold.
District officials said on Sunday, “Upon walking and inspecting the condition of the building today, there is still work to be done and progress to be made before the Junior/Senior High is up to standard. With student and staff safety as our top priority, we will not be starting school on Tuesday.”
District officials said more time is needed to complete work on the building and to receive assurances through air quality samples as that work continues to safely determine a date we can begin.
“We will keep you posted as to when school will begin and will update you with information as we continue to monitor the building daily,” district officials said.
Dubbs was unavailable Monday morning for comment.
Grades 7-12 students are affected by the delay in opening the Junior/Senior High School. Sixth grade students will begin school on Tuesday as scheduled.
District officials said areas of the building were isolated by erecting temporary plastic walls and establishing negative air pressures to ensure contaminants do not migrate to other areas. All ceiling tiles have been removed throughout the entire high school and replacements were to be installed by the end of the day Sunday. All floors, contents, and walls will be thoroughly cleaned by that time as well. District officials said crews are working extended hours to complete the mitigation and preventative measures for the continued safety of students, staff, and the building.
To ensure the well-being of everyone going forward, district officials said they are taking air and surface samplings which will confirm mold remediation success. When all the reports are received, they will be released to the public and posted to the district website.
The building remains closed so the workers can continue to work swiftly and get the tiles replaced, building cleaned, and mitigation completed. The school will not reopen until air and surface samplings have been completed and indicate it is safe to do so, district officials said.
Students in grades 7-12 will be updated as the district receives more information.
