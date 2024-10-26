Waynesville woman dead after car overturns, hits tree

Crews responded to a fatal crash on Roxanna New Burlington Road around 12:18 a.m., the patrol said.

Ruppert, in a 2008 Chevrolet Trailblazer, traveled southeast on Roxanna New Burlington Road where she drove off the right side of the roadway, overturned and hit a tree, OSHP said.

She was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol was assisted at the scene by the Greene County Sheriff’s Office, Spring Valley Fire and EMS, Greene County Engineer’s Department and the Greene County Coroner’s Office.