We want to hear from you about visiting a loved one in the nursing home

Local News
By Kaitlin Schroeder

We’d like to hear from readers who have recently visited a loved one who lives in long-term care, to learn about their experiences.

Nursing home visiting restrictions have been a continued challenge throughout the more than 15 months of pandemic.

Gov. Mike DeWine on Thursday announced the state was dropping its visiting requirements. But facilities are still following federal guidance, which includes some visitor restrictions.

If you’d like to be interviewed for an article in the newspaper about families visiting in long-term care, please call reporter Kaitlin Schroeder at 937-610-7386.

