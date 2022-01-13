Hamburger icon
Slightly cooler today; snow possible over weekend

Skies will be mostly cloudy.
Skies will be mostly cloudy.

Local News
By Jen Balduf, Staff Writer
Updated 10 minutes ago

It won’t be as warm today but the high temperature will still be above normal before a cooldown and then a chance for snow this weekend.

Skies will be mostly cloudy with the high in the lower 40s. Skies stay mostly cloudy tonight with the overnight low around 29 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.

It will be mostly cloudy Friday but chillier to end the workweek with a high around 36 degrees.

Friday night will be mostly cloudy with an overnight low in the lower 20s.

Saturday will be mostly cloudy and chillier with the high temperature below freezing, near 30 degrees. Skies stay mostly cloudy Saturday night, which will have an overnight low in the upper teens to low 20s. There is a chance of snow after 4 a.m. in the southern part of the region.

There is a chance for snow Sunday afternoon, then a chance of rain and snow. Otherwise, it will be partly sunny with a high near 35 degrees.

