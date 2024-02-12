Well-known Dayton radio broadcaster Steve Kirk dies just two days before 92nd birthday

During his 25 years at WING, Kirk, who also worked at radio stations in Cincinnati and Columbus, was known for his humor and willingness to make personal appearances. He retired in 1998 and for many years lived in Ponce Inlet, Fla.

Kirk told the Dayton Daily News when he was inducted into the Ohio Radio-TV Broadcasters Hall of Fame in Nov. 7, 1999, “Just think, me and Phil Donahue in the Hall of Fame. I never thought it was possible.”

In their statement about the loss of their beloved “Kirkie,” Kirk’s family said to “keep his loving and devoted wife of 30 years, Mary Wellmeier Kirkpatrick, and his two daughters, Amy Kirkpatrick and Casey Kirkpatrick in your prayers.”

A celebration of life ceremony will be held at a later date, the family said.