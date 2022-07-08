West Carrollton gets funding for 2 new schools

School Superintendent Andrea Townsend said the district anticipates it will take approximately a year to plan and design the new buildings and two years to construct them.

“I could not be happier that we are able to have all new school facilities for our students and our teachers and our residents, all within a few years of each other,” Townsend told this news outlet. “It’s just a huge boost for our education system to be state-of-the-art buildings.”

She said she is appreciative of the community members who helped make this possible.

The funding West Carrollton schools was part of $307 million in state funding OFCC announced Thursday and included four other construction projects in Medina, Lake, Columbiana and Greene counties.

“The condition of school facilities impact student achievement, as well as teacher engagement and satisfaction,” said OFCC Executive Director Cheryl J. Lyman. “These schools will be designed and constructed using best practices and last for generations.”

Combined with $151 million in local funding, the projects represent more than $458 million in public construction work.

“OFCC’s action today supports student success in local communities across the state,” said Ohio Governor Mike DeWine said in a statement Thursday. “The investments being made in these schools will create safe, modern, and flexible learning environments that promote opportunities for academic excellence and prepare students for a successful future.”