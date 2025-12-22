West Carrollton is recruiting citizens to help guide river district growth and funding

“Citizen Trustees represent the interests of current and future residents and provide independent oversight alongside city and developer representatives,” West Carrollton said in the post.

The River District, a mixed-use project along the Great Miami River, is envisioned as “a thriving, walkable destination” featuring restaurants, retail, public amenities, housing and recreation, the city previously said.

A whitewater park is planned to be the development’s centerpiece.

The district is “a key component” of West Carrollton’s long-range redevelopment strategy, according to the city.

Appointed by West Carrollton City Council, the trustee position is unpaid and lasts two years. It will play “a crucial role” in shaping both the river district and the West Carrollton whitewater river park, according to the city.

Trustees help guide development in the River District by setting policy, approving budgets, and overseeing infrastructure and redevelopment projects.

They also ensure the board follows Ohio’s public meeting and records laws and act in the district’s best interests.

Trustees must attend regular public meetings, work collaboratively, make informed decisions and uphold transparency and ethical governance, according to the city.

Including the two community representatives, there will be seven people on the New Community Authority board, according to city spokeswoman Cheryl Dillin.

One will be a local government representative appointed by council, while three of them will be citizen representatives, which will also be appointed by council, and three will be developer representatives appointed by the city manager, Dillin said.

Formation of the NCA is “a necessary and important part” of the river district, which will be conducting infrastructure improvements to allow for new retail and dining options to be developed in the area, according to the city.

Those who wish to apply for the role may download and complete an application at www.tinyurl.com/rdnca2026.