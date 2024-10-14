West Carrollton plan aims to establish network of recreational opportunities

That space could be used for recreational opportunities, enhancing area residents’ quality of life and boosting West Carrollton’s economic vitality, according to the city.

“This area of town has stunning natural beauty and the exciting potential to create a truly unique asset for our community,” said Greg Gaines, West Carrollton’s planning and community development director.

West Carrollton City Council recently adopted the plan as a component of West Carrollton’s comprehensive plan.

The six properties that are a part of the district could offer diverse opportunities for outdoor activities, making them ideal for anything from leisurely walks to adventurous water sports, according to the city.

West Carrollton is working to create a river district and a whitewater park along the Great Miami River at the Interstate 75 West Carrollton interchange. The district is planned to include a host of dining, shopping and hotel options.

“When downtown West Carrolton is bolstered with more restaurant, retail, lodging, and entertainment venues, the dual vibrancy of it and Western Lakes will become an attractive destination for those from even farther away than the immediate metropolitan areas of Dayton and Cincinnati,” the city said in the plan.

City staff, in collaboration with a 17-member advisory panel and a consulting team, worked to create a plan that meets the community’s needs and “reflects a collective vision for this area,” according to the city.

Key priorities identified for the plan area include outdoor recreation, social activities, relaxation, water-based fun, and amenity-rich camping and lodging options, the city said.

The area could pair well with the river district’s proposed whitewater park on the Great Miami River and position West Carrollton as a leading recreation destination in the region, according to the city.

While the plan outlines “exciting possibilities,” West Carrolton does not yet own the properties in the Western Lakes area, the city said.

“The Western Lakes Plan is a visioning document for the future of West Carrollton, designed to guide how we develop the area west of the river,” Gaines told Dayton Daily News. “The range of possibilities is vast.”

Council’s recent ordinance was about amending West Carrollton’s comprehensive plan to establish a vision, Gaines said.

“It’s important to note that this is a long-term vision,” he said. “The Western Lakes Plan is meant to guide development well into the future, aligning with the broader vision for the entire community.”

West Carrollton’s focus remains on the river district and whitewater park, which are key priorities, Gaines said. However, the Western Lakes Plan will complement those efforts, enhancing West Carrollton’s recreational appeal and further positioning the city as a regional destination for outdoor activities, he said.

“This plan will ultimately contribute to West Carrollton’s growth as a vibrant, active community,” Gaines said.

West Carrollton has had a comprehensive plan for decades, he said. The current plan, which was adopted in 2009, was previously amended in 2018. The plan will be completely revised next year, Gaines said.