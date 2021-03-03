West Carrollton Police’s Employee of the Year thorough, detail oriented

In May, during a case involving an aggravated robbery, Lawson located a large amount of gummy bears laced with THC, which were “so new to the area that no one really knew how to test them,” he said. The department sent them to Michigan, where Lawson located a laboratory that would test them.

“He had to coordinate with the prosecutor’s office how they might go about prosecuting them because they had never done that,” Woodward said. “Through that also, that same case, he was able to seize about $24,000 cash and then also get a conviction and the suspect was sentenced to six years.”

In August, Lawson conducted a lengthy investigation into the death of a 6-week-old child, arrested a suspect. The wording from the prosecutor was “this was a textbook investigation on the way this type of case should be handled.”

Following a November bank robbery, Lawson located and interviewed suspects, obtained a search warrant and located evidence, including cash, clothing and a dye pack.

Woodward said even though Lawson always remains quite busy, he always takes a lot of time to do detailed work and is helpful in assisting the younger officers who regularly seek him out.