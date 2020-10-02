West Carrollton schools announce plan to return to in-person instruction

The school board will vote on the recommendation at its Wednesday meeting for kindergarten through fifth-graders to start returning to the classroom beginning the week of Oct. 19, and for students in sixth through 12th grades to start returning to the classroom beginning the week of Oct. 26.

“We want our students back in the classroom, and we want to do it as safely as possible," Superintendent Andrea Townsend stated in a release from the district about its return to in-person instruction plan. “We have learned a lot since March about COVID-19. While we know there is always risk, we also know the number of children affected is low and there is low transmission with students,”