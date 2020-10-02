West Carrollton schools announce plan to return to in-person instruction

The West Carrollton School District is planning a return for students later this month.
The school board will vote on the recommendation at its Wednesday meeting for kindergarten through fifth-graders to start returning to the classroom beginning the week of Oct. 19, and for students in sixth through 12th grades to start returning to the classroom beginning the week of Oct. 26.
“We want our students back in the classroom, and we want to do it as safely as possible," Superintendent Andrea Townsend stated in a release from the district about its return to in-person instruction plan. “We have learned a lot since March about COVID-19. While we know there is always risk, we also know the number of children affected is low and there is low transmission with students,”
Plans call for students in kindergarten through fifth grade with last names beginning with A-K to report to the classroom on Monday and Wednesday, and for students with last names beginning with L-Z to report to the classroom on Tuesday and Thursday the week of Oct. 19. All kindergarten through fifth-graders would return to the classroom Oct. 26.
For the week of Oct. 26, students in sixth through 12th grades with last names beginning with A-K will report to the classroom on Monday and Wednesday, and students with last names beginning with L-Z report to the classroom on Tuesday and Thursday. All sixth- through 12-graders return to the classroom Nov. 2.
Following approval by the school board, West Carrollton families will then be asked to commit to their student returning to the classroom or continuing with remote learning for the rest of the school year. Anyone who chooses remote learning will be transferred to SchoolsPLP, which will not be taught by West Carrollton teachers.
Questions may be directed to SchoolsPLP@wcsd.k12.oh.us or by calling 937-859-5121, ext. 1109.
More information also is available under “District News” on the district’s website, westcarrolltonschools.com.