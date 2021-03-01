West Carrollton to vote on return to classroom learning

The West Carrollton School Board is scheduled to hold a work session this week to discuss and vote on a proposed reopening of schools.
The meeting is set for 6 p.m. Tuesday at the West Carrollton High School Auditorium, 5833 Student Street, West Carrollton.
Following the discussion, Superintendent Andrea Townsend, will recommend to the school board for students to return to school on a four-day, Monday through Thursday, schedule starting March 15. The district will continue to use each Friday as an intervention day, as well as testing day for students who remain on SchoolsPLP. Students who are currently learning remotely through the SchoolsPLP program will continue with their current schedule.
The school board will vote on the proposed reopening schedule following the discussion. Due to social distancing, the capacity of the auditorium will be limited to 115 people. Masks will be required.
During the meeting, the school board will share information that has been obtained from various sources including Public Health-Dayton & Montgomery County, the Ohio State Department of Health and the Ohio State Board of Education. Testing mandates from the State of Ohio and how they will affect students also will be discussed.
For months, most West Carrollton students have been on a hybrid model where they are in school two days a week and learn remotely the other three days.
The other local districts that use roughly half-time in-person models are Mad River, Northridge, Oakwood and Yellow Springs.
Oakwood schools will return March 15 to full-day, in-person instruction for students in grades 1-12 who have chosen the option, the district announced Sunday.
There are also multiple local schools using the four days a week in-person model that West Carrollton is considering. They include Kettering, Centerville, Huber Heights, Northmont and Trotwood.
Staff Writer Jeremy Kelley contributed to this report.