West Carrollton to vote on return to classroom learning

For months, most West Carrollton students have been on a hybrid model where they are in school two days a week and learn remotely the other three days.

The other local districts that use roughly half-time in-person models are Mad River, Northridge, Oakwood and Yellow Springs.

Oakwood schools will return March 15 to full-day, in-person instruction for students in grades 1-12 who have chosen the option, the district announced Sunday.

There are also multiple local schools using the four days a week in-person model that West Carrollton is considering. They include Kettering, Centerville, Huber Heights, Northmont and Trotwood.

