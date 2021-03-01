NEW DETAILS: Oakwood schools to resume full-day, in-person education March 15

Oakwood City Schools will return March 15 to full-day, in-person instruction for students in grades 1-12 who have chosen the option, the district announced Sunday.
The district has been offering face-to-face instruction - but for only half days - nearly all school year due to the coronavirus. It went fully online from Jan. 4-14, citing a climb in coronavirus cases.
The change will come with the start of the fourth quarter, Oakwood Superintendent Kyle Ramey said in a statement Sunday.
“We have students who have not stepped foot in our buildings since March 2020, some who have attended face-to-face instruction nearly every day of the school year, and every variation in between based on family circumstances and needs,” Ramey said.
Kindergarten, held at Lange School, was staffed and scheduled to be half days throughout the year and will remain in half days for the remainder of the school year, with the intent to return to full-day kindergarten in August for the 2021-2022 school year, according to the district.