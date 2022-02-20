Hamburger icon
dayton-daily-news logo
X

West Central Ohio faces a small increase in ICU COVID-19 cases; numbers statewide decreasing

Local News
By Holly Souther
44 minutes ago

Ohio’s hospitalizations and cases for coronavirus continue to decrease across the state but some regions face a slight increase ICU wise.

There have been 2.6 million coronavirus cases throughout the pandemic statewide, according to the Ohio Department of Health’s key indicator dashboard.

There were 899 new coronavirus cases reported by ODH Sunday, a large drop from 1,599 cases reported on Saturday. The 21-day average of daily coronavirus cases fell to about 3,266 across Ohio.

Statewide, there have been 111,541 hospitalizations throughout the pandemic. On Sunday there are 30 new hospitalizations throughout the state.

The 21-day average for reported hospitalizations is 206.

ODH reported 5 new cases Sunday in ICU admissions for COVID-19 patients. The 21-day average for ICU admissions is 20.

caption arrowCaption
Ohio's coronavirus numbers for 2/20/2022. Ohio Department of Health.

Ohio's coronavirus numbers for 2/20/2022. Ohio Department of Health.

caption arrowCaption
Ohio's coronavirus numbers for 2/20/2022. Ohio Department of Health.

One in twelve people who are now in Ohio hospitals have been diagnosed with the coronavirus, the Ohio Hospital Association reported Sunday.

There are 1,594 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Ohio as of Sunday, according to the Ohio Hospital Association dashboard, with 336 patients in intensive care units.

Champaign, Clark, Darke, Greene, Miami, Montgomery, Preble and Shelby counties are found in the west central area of Ohio. In hospitals in the Dayton region, there are 172 patients hospitalized who are positive with coronavirus with 34 in intensive care units.

Butler, Warren, Clinton Hamilton, Clermont, Brown and Adam are found in Ohio’s southwestern region where 369 people are hospitalized with the coronavirus, including 82 of them in the ICU, according to the OHA dashboard.

In Other News
1
Clayton business owners helping next generation become entrepreneurs
2
Comic book, coffee shop set to debut in revived downtown Miamisburg...
3
Maple sugar harvest a part of Carriage Hill MetroPark’s history
4
Child and adult taken to hospital, car crash into a pole
5
Warren County church to expand its campus

About the Author

© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top