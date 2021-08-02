West Dayton Library construction on schedule for 2021 opening

The vision for the site of the first U.S. airplane factory is a cultural and community gathering place, said Susan Vincent, city of Dayton planner.

The National Park Service plans to purchase, manage and maintain the two historic Wright brothers airplane factory buildings, Vincent said. But the library is the first partner to commit to investing in the site.

The city wants to attract other development partners, Vincent said, and some ideas for end uses include creative tech and high-end light manufacturing that could tie into the site’s aviation heritage.

Other potential uses include mixed-use residential and outdoor recreation, she said.

One goal is for the new library, the national park buildings and future projects to connect to each other, creating a campus environment that still has urban character, Vincent said.

The new west branch library, located at the southwest corner of the property, is expected to be a major draw and an economic catalyst.

The new facility will replace the Madden Hills and Westwood library branches, which are located less than a mile away.

The new West branch will be roughly double the size of the two libraries it replaces.

The new branch will have 50 computers, meeting spaces, a community room, study spaces and conference areas.

The building will offer a “marketplace area” where its materials are kept, a recording room and a tech lab.

The children’s area will have a program room with a small performance area.