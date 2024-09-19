West Nile detected in Fairborn for 2nd time; Area to be treated Monday

The spray targets adult mosquitoes and is in a concentration that isn’t a threat to humans or pets. according to Public Health. The spray becomes inactive within minutes of being applied and doesn’t impact vegetation.

Public Health has been trapping mosquitoes since June and will continue until October.

Public Health reported Fairborn’s first positive test for West Nile virus in August.

West Nile virus is mostly spread by infected mosquitoes and can lead to severe fever, encephalitis (inflammation of the brain) or meningitis, according to Public Health. Mosquitoes can be infected when they feed on infected birds. The infected mosquitoes spread the virus to humans and other animals through their bite.

People can protect themselves from West Nile virus by removing standing pools of water, including bird baths, gutters, old tires and unused pools. They can also avoid shaded areas where mosquitoes rest and limit outdoor activities during the evening.

Wearing protective clothing, such as light-colored, long-sleeve shirts and pants also helps prevent exposure. People can wear insect repellents, particularly those containing DEET.

For more information about mosquito control, call Public Health at 937-374-5661 or email mosquitoteam@gcph.info.