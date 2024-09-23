West Nile virus found in Dayton, Centerville mosquitoes

Specifically, in Dayton they will be spraying the high school parking lots, Beerman Avenue, Gerdendale Avenue, Elmhurt Road and Guenther Road, and in Centerville they will spray Benham’s Grove, Maple Avenue from Lakeview to Franklin, North Johanna Drive, East Drive, Benzell Drive and Broadripple Road.

Public Health said that it will be spraying Duet, a mosquito control product that kills adult insects. It said that residents in the area may be outdoors, that the mist will dissipated in 5-30 minutes depending on the weather, that the spray isn’t corrosive and that it doesn’t stain.

The agency said that Duet has been evaluated by the Environmental Protection Agency, and doesn’t pose significant risk to people or animals if used according to guidelines.

Public Health said that it isn’t uncommon for a mosquito to test positive for West Nile virus. There have been no reported human cases of West Nile virus in Montgomery County this year, and only two cases in 2023, the agency said.

Earlier this month, testing found infected mosquitos in Vandalia and Fairborn, and mosquitos tested positive for the virus over the summer in Clark County as well.

There are no vaccines to protect against West Nile virus and no medications to treat it, but Public Health said that most people infected do not feel sick. About one in five who are infected develop a fever and other symptoms, and one in 150 infected people develop serious illness.

The agency said that you can reduce your risk of contracting West Nile virus by using insect repellant containing DEET, wearing long pants and long-sleeved shirts, wearing light-colored clothing, installing screens on windows and doors to keep mosquitoes out and prevent water from pooling around your home by cleaning gutters, removing standing water from flower pots and buckets and regularly changing water in pet dishes and bird baths.