WGI brings back competition events with multimillion-dollar impact

Jackie Powell, president and CEO of the Dayton Convention and Visitors Bureau, said $24 million is a conservative estimate, but area businesses may see those numbers again.

“The event has been in our community for well over 30 years,” she said. “It is definitely one of the top events in terms of attendance this year. It’s not just an event that takes place in Dayton or Montgomery County, it’s a southwest Ohio event. They hold regional events at UD Arena, the Nutter Center, some in Northern Kentucky and Cincinnati.”

The availability of COVID-19 vaccines led the organization to “proceed with great hope for a phased reopening of in-person events,” the organization said in the announcement.

“Last year, after our event’s second cancelation, we pivoted to providing a virtual option for the groups. We anticipated fewer competing groups as COVID-19 has impacted all activities in school districts across the country. We will continue to work with public health officials and contest venues to follow all appropriate advisories to keep our participants, judges, and volunteers safe,” Nankervis said.

WGI World Championships will run from April 7-9 for the color guard competition, from April 21-23 for percussion, and from April 23-24 for winds. All world class finals will be held at the University of Dayton Arena, 1801 Edwin C. Moses Blvd.