WGI brings back competition events with multimillion-dollar impact

Winter Guard International World Championships, one of the largest revenue-generating events in Dayton, will return for three weeks in April 2022 after a COVID-induced hiatus.
WGI announced Tuesday that it was planning to return to a full competition calendar for 2022, after hosting a virtual season in 2021, and in 2020 cancelling its program entirely. As of Thursday, 479 wind, percussion, and color guard groups are expected to attend the event, including several local high schools.
“This event’s impact on our students’ development cannot be overstated,” CEO Ron Nankervis said. “After two years of no live events, our performers are ecstatic about returning to Dayton, which has been our home for decades. While we might have a reduced number of groups participating, we broke our record for ticket sales on the first day of sales, proving that our community will support our event in Dayton as always.”
Over 16,000 musicians and color guard members participate in the “Sport of the Arts” at the World Championships, and almost 30,000 participate at the regional level. In 2019, the organization increased the days of competition due to the increasing number of groups wanting to participate. However, 2022 will have fewer days due to COVID and some school travel restrictions.
WGI has historically had a huge financial impact for the region. In April 2019, the last full event pre-COVID, the events drew 60,000 visitors and generated an estimated $24,705,000 in direct spending, according to the Dayton Convention and Visitors Bureau.
Jackie Powell, president and CEO of the Dayton Convention and Visitors Bureau, said $24 million is a conservative estimate, but area businesses may see those numbers again.
“The event has been in our community for well over 30 years,” she said. “It is definitely one of the top events in terms of attendance this year. It’s not just an event that takes place in Dayton or Montgomery County, it’s a southwest Ohio event. They hold regional events at UD Arena, the Nutter Center, some in Northern Kentucky and Cincinnati.”
The availability of COVID-19 vaccines led the organization to “proceed with great hope for a phased reopening of in-person events,” the organization said in the announcement.
“Last year, after our event’s second cancelation, we pivoted to providing a virtual option for the groups. We anticipated fewer competing groups as COVID-19 has impacted all activities in school districts across the country. We will continue to work with public health officials and contest venues to follow all appropriate advisories to keep our participants, judges, and volunteers safe,” Nankervis said.
WGI World Championships will run from April 7-9 for the color guard competition, from April 21-23 for percussion, and from April 23-24 for winds. All world class finals will be held at the University of Dayton Arena, 1801 Edwin C. Moses Blvd.
About the Author