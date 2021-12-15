dayton-daily-news logo
WGI World Championships to return to Dayton for 2022

Members of the Avon HS team perform at the WGI Color Guard World Championships at UD Arena in 2020. The 2019 WGI Championships drew 11,000 participants over two weekends, including nearly 300 color guards and 200 percussion ensembles from 40 states and 5 countries. JIM WITMER / STAFF
Credit: Jim Witmer

By Daniel Susco
31 minutes ago

Winter Guard International has announced that its World Championships will return to Dayton in April 2022, after it was forced to move its 2021 event online due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In the announcement, WGI said that after 2021′s virtual season, it was planning to return to a full competition calendar for 2022.

It added that the availability of COVID-19 vaccines led them to “proceed with great hope for a phased reopening of in-person events.”

For 2022, WGI World Championships will run from April 7-9 for the color guard competition, from April 21-23 for percussion, and from April 23-24 for winds.

Daniel Susco
Daniel Susco is a Dayton-area native and staff writer covering breaking news throughout the greater Dayton area. He holds a journalism degree from Ohio University and began writing for the Dayton Daily News, Hamilton Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun, and Dayton.com in 2019.

