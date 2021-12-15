WGI World Championships to return to Dayton for 2022

Winter Guard International has announced that its World Championships will return to Dayton in April 2022, after it was forced to move its 2021 event online due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
In the announcement, WGI said that after 2021′s virtual season, it was planning to return to a full competition calendar for 2022.
It added that the availability of COVID-19 vaccines led them to “proceed with great hope for a phased reopening of in-person events.”
For 2022, WGI World Championships will run from April 7-9 for the color guard competition, from April 21-23 for percussion, and from April 23-24 for winds.
In Other News
1
Two arrested in Alabama connected to shooting of Beavercreek missionary
2
Centerville schools to keep COVID mask mandate through mid-January
3
As county weighs new jail, advocates urge alternatives to lockup
4
New city of Dayton flag to be revealed
5
Bill seeks to streamline state government, save millions
About the Author