X

WGl World Championships bring over 55,000 to Dayton area over two weeks of competition

Credit: Marshall Gorby

Credit: Marshall Gorby

Local News
By
46 minutes ago

On Thursday, the Winter Guard International Sport of the Arts World Championships will return to Dayton and southwestern Ohio, bringing more than 55,000 people to the area over two weeks.

WGI color guard championships will take place on Thursday, Friday and Saturday, followed by the percussion and winds championships from April 20-23.

ExploreLAST YEAR: Winter guard championships return to Dayton after long COVID break

The competitions will take place at a handful of venues throughout the area, including the University of Dayton Arena, Dayton Convention Center, Wright State University’s Nutter Center, Xavier University’s Cintas Center, Northern Kentucky University’s Truist Arena and Hobart Arena.

According to a release from the Dayton Convention and Visitors Bureau, competitors will travel to the area from across the U.S., Canada, England and the Netherlands.

Local groups competing this year include local high school teams from Bellbrook, Miamisburg, Northmont, Springboro, Kings, Franklin, Mason, Middletown, Beavercreek, Hamilton, Lebanon, Centerville and Carlisle, as well as independent teams from local organizations Onyx, Rhythm X and Valhalla Winds.

The bureau also said that this is the 36th year that the competition has been hosted in Dayton, and that this year is WGI’s 46th anniversary.

Last year’s competition, the first after a two-year break due to the COVID-19 pandemic, brought in an estimated economic impact of about $13 million in the area, it said.

WGI Sport of the Arts is a nonprofit that puts on indoor color guard, percussion and wind ensemble competitions, headquartered in Miamisburg.

In Other News
1
Manslaughter plea approved for Dayton drug trafficker in Miami County
2
Piqua man who damaged cell towers to ‘stop the aliens’ pleads guilty
3
Five Rivers MetroParks names next CEO
4
In Kettering, Husted talks of Ohio’s $300M plans to strengthen career...
5
Abortion and the Ohio Constitution: Tell us your thoughts

About the Author

Follow Daniel Susco on twitter

Daniel Susco is a Dayton-area native and staff writer covering breaking news throughout the greater Dayton area. He holds a journalism degree from Ohio University and began writing for the Dayton Daily News, Hamilton Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun, and Dayton.com in 2019.

© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top