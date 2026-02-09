What do Montgomery County Human Services levy dollars fund?

A young woman smiles with her balloon at the Disabilities Pride event in Dayton on July 25, 2025. SYDNEY DAWES / STAFF

By Sydney Dawes
49 minutes ago
Montgomery County officials say the county’s Human Services levy provides support to local agencies amid uncertainty surrounding state and federal funding.

Nearly 70% of Montgomery County voters cast ballots in favor of renewing the 6.03-mill, eight-year property tax levy last fall. This is one of two levies that fund human services for county residents and resulted in no new taxes for homeowners — they currently pay $114 for every $100,000 of property value for this levy, according to the Montgomery County Auditor’s Office.

Local leaders have said Human Service levy dollars — which total $138 million — are used to leverage other state and federal grants. But it’s unclear how much funding will exist for local governments seeking support for needs ranging from public health to housing.

“We’re in a space of not knowing what’s coming down the pipe,” said Geraldine Pegues, assistant county administrator for human services. “It really shows the importance of local dollars and the strength of the shared levy. It creates stability.”

Agencies like Montgomery County Children Services, Montgomery County Developmental Disabilities Services, Montgomery County Alcohol Drug Addiction & Mental Health Services, and Public Health - Dayton & Montgomery County all receive Human Services levy funding.

The Montgomery County commission in January approved the allocation recommendations of the Human Services Levy Council, and these four agencies saw identical allocations compared to 2025 funding levels.

Human Services Levy allocations

Agency2025 allocation2026 allocation
Montgomery County Alcohol, Drug and Mental Health Services$19,735,510$19,735,510
Montgomery County Children Services$30,541,026$30,541,026
Public Health Dayton and Montgomery County$17,032,500$17,032,500
Montgomery County Board of Developmental Disabilities Services$28,949,349$28,949,349
Frail and Elderly Services$9,930,137$9,572,891
New Hope Villa$525,000$525,000
Human Service Planning and Development$1,700,000$1,700,000
New Hope Villa$525,000$525,000
Community Education$100,000$75,000
Oakwood Public Health Services$116,289$116,289
Complex Medical Help Program$1,200,000$1,440,283
Juvenile Court$2,325,000$1,500,000
Mandated Share/Welfare Reform1,412,5001,412,500
Supported Services Fund$2,500,000$2,136,109
Family and Children First Council community initiatives$500,000$250,000
Indigent Ill Program$5,275,000$5,255,000
Homeless Supported Services$1,600,000$1,600,000
Sinclair Fast Forward Center/Mentoring Collaborative$600,000$300,000

Source: Montgomery County Human Services

Other programs also receive Human Services levy dollars. Indigent Ill programs, for example, focus on financial assistance that can help eligible people afford their hospital bills. These mandated programs that discount the cost of care are federally required. It, as well as other programs, saw a slight decrease compared to 2025 funds.

And some programs that were levy-funded in 2025 are now not relying on levy dollars to function. Stillwater Center received a $1.5 million allocation for 2025, but it did not receive an allocation in 2026. This is because other revenue sources — ventilator services and the daily Medicaid reimbursement rate — increased.

Montgomery County is among only a few counties that have combined human services levies — Medina and Cuyahoga counties are the only other two Ohio communities to approach human services this way.

According to Montgomery County Human Services, nearly half of levy-funded services in 2023 were located in the county’s core — Dayton. The 51% of services touching Dayton is influenced in part by Montgomery County Children Services, as children in its care are typically connected to the agency’s Dayton location. The other 49% of services were spread across suburban Montgomery County.

Human Services Planning and Development Director Jessica Jenkins said the Human Services levy aims to serve Montgomery County residents of any age.

“This is designed to be comprehensive,” she said. “And it really covers things from child welfare to older adults.”

Sydney Dawes covers news in Montgomery County for Dayton Daily News. She previously worked as a reporter for the Springfield News-Sun, and prior to then, she served as the editor of The Athens NEWS and the Vinton-Jackson Courier. Dawes has a bachelor's degree in journalism from Ohio University.