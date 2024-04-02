What time is the Total Solar Eclipse in Dayton and surrounding areas?

The last total solar eclipse visible in Ohio was in 1806. The next in Ohio will be in 2099.

Here are the times for area cities for when the eclipse will begin and when the maximum coverage will occur. Cities are listed in alphabetical order.

The eclipse will begin to show well before the time of totality.

Austin Landing

Begins 1:53 p.m. Maximum 3:10 p.m.

Dayton

Begins 1:53 p.m. Maximum 3:10 p.m.

Fairfield

Begins 1:52 p.m. Maximum 3:09 p.m.

Hamilton

Begins 1:52 p.m. Maximum 3:09 p.m.

Huber Heights

Begins 1:53 p.m. Maximum 3:11 p.m.

Kettering

Begins 1:53 p.m. Maximum 3:10 p.m.

Middletown

Begins 1:52 p.m. Maximum 3:10 p.m.

Oxford

Begins 1:52 p.m. Maximum 3:09 p.m.

Piqua

Begins 1:53 p.m. Maximum 3:11 p.m.

Springboro

Begins 1:53 p.m. Maximum 3:10 p.m.

Springfield

Begins 1:54 p.m. Maximum 3:11 p.m.

Tipp City

Begins 1:53 Maximum 3:11 p.m.

Vandalia

Begins 1:53 p.m. Maximum 3:10 p.m.

West Carrolton

Begins 1:53 p.m. Maximum 3:10 p.m.

Times for different locations can be found HERE.

