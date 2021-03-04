What to do when dealing with dental trauma, injuries

Slightly more pain can be expected in this scenario, which can be treated with over-the-counter ibuprofen (Advil, Motrin) or acetaminophen (Tylenol) until treatment is rendered. Avoid touching the tooth and extreme-temperature liquids or foods until a dentist can be seen.

If there was a loss of consciousness, bodily injury other than the mouth, or the victim is confused or dizzy, take the individual to the emergency room before the dentist.

If the tooth is very loose or appears to be in a different position than it was previously, a dental evaluation is recommended as soon as possible. While likely painful, an attempt can be made to reposition the tooth to its original position with light to moderate pressure, using only a person’s fingers if a dentist is not nearby.

This may not be successful, so do not attempt to aggressively force the tooth back into position.

If the whole tooth or part of it has been knocked out, follow these steps:

1. Pick up and hold the tooth’s whitest part. Do not touch the root.

2. If the tooth or root is dirty, gently rinse with milk or Pedialyte (water if neither are available). Do not use any soap or try to scrub the tooth clean.

3. If it’s a baby tooth, do not put it back in the mouth. If you are unsure, skip to step 5.

4. Gently put the tooth back into its socket with only finger pressure. Be sure the tooth’s smoothest part is on the cheek side, not the tongue side. It should look similar to the adjacent tooth/teeth.

5. If the tooth cannot be put back into the socket, it needs to be kept moist at all times. Ideally, the tooth should be put in a bottle of Save-a-Tooth, a liquid sometimes kept by school nurses or sports teams. If this is not available, place the tooth in milk or the injured individual’s mouth between their teeth and cheek.

6. If possible, see a dentist within 30 minutes. If it takes a couple of hours, the tooth may still be savable. Don’t forget to bring the tooth.