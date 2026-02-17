What we know now: Investigation continues into death of Tipp City woman

At 2:31 a.m. on Monday, Tipp City police responded to the 900 block of Cunningham Court for a reported home burglary with a resident who had been shot.

Ashley Flynn, 37, was pronounced dead at the scene, Tipp City police said.

Officers found her husband and two children inside the home.

Police secured the house and set up a perimeter. Crews used a police canine and drone to search for suspects, but investigators were unable to locate anyone.

Tipp City police crime scene technicians and Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation agents processed evidence and began the follow up investigation Monday.

Police contacted family members and the Miami County Witness Program to support Flynn’s husband and children.

Police seek tips:

Late Monday morning Tipp City police asked people with video footage or any information to come forward.

People can submit tips by calling Tipp City police at 937-667-3112 or the Miami County Communications center at 937-440-9911.

Who was Ashley Flynn?:

Flynn previously taught for Tipp City Schools and was a substitute teacher and Tippecanoe Middle School volleyball coach, according to the school district.

“She was known for her beautiful smile, warmth, kindness and the positive impact she had on so many — both in and out of the classroom and on the court," Tipp City Schools said.

She also taught for LifeWise Tipp City.

LifeWise hosted a prayer gathering Monday afternoon in Flynn’s honor for the community.

Community response:

Multiple community officials and groups shared condolences for Flynn’s family

Eric Mack, Tipp City manager, said city council is keeping Flynn’s family and loved ones in their thoughts and prayers.

“The safety of our residents remains our highest priority,” Mack said. “Tipp City has always been a close-knit community, and moments like this impact us all.”

Mack called for the community to stay patient as the investigation continues and to avoid speculation.

Jordan Hansen, a pastor from Christian Life Center in Butler Twp., said Flynn was a beloved member of the church, who was full of grace, devotion and unconditional love.

“Please pray for her husband and two daughters and extended family left behind,” he said. “Please pray for ongoing investigation. Please pray for God’s very presence to bring comfort to an unfathomable situation.”