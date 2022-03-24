dayton-daily-news logo
When should you choose a retirement community? Our local expert offers these tips.

caption arrowCaption
Our In Your Prime series tackles how and when to choose a retirement community

Local News
20 minutes ago

One of the keys to choosing a retirement community is knowing when it is time.

Our In Your Prime series gives you information you can trust about managing your health and finances, Medicare options and living a fulfilled life in retirement and beyond.

Watch the video above for tips on selecting a retirement community.

That is just a portion of a program in which Jana Collier, the publisher of the Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and the Journal-News, sits down with these local experts and leaders in their field to discuss the following subjects:

  • Megan Ulrich from Maple Knoll Communities: What living in a senior community means in today’s world.
  • Dr. Keren Ray of Kettering Health: The top cause of foot pain, and how to treat and prevent it.
  • Dr. David de la Peña of Kettering Health: Advice on how to keep our bones and joints healthy
  • Dr. Brian Stahl, a renowned cataract and refractive surgeon and owner of Stahl Vision: Explaining cataracts and cataract treatment options.

