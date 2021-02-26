Where Dayton-area Girl Scouts are selling cookies this weekend

An Englewood cafe owner is one of several Dayton area small businesses that is allowing Girl Scouts to sell cookies outside his business.

“Kids have been the most effected. I know businesses have shut down left and right, but kids they don’t know much and then all of a sudden the life that they did know is flipped upside down. So we’re trying to give them a little sense of normalcy,” said Dillion James Allen, managing director of Café 19.