Where Dayton-area Girl Scouts are selling cookies this weekend

The pandemic has forced Girl Scouts to find different locations for their annual cookie sales as large retailers and shopping malls have not allowed them to set up due to social distancing protocols.
An Englewood cafe owner is one of several Dayton area small businesses that is allowing Girl Scouts to sell cookies outside his business.
“Kids have been the most effected. I know businesses have shut down left and right, but kids they don’t know much and then all of a sudden the life that they did know is flipped upside down. So we’re trying to give them a little sense of normalcy,” said Dillion James Allen, managing director of Café 19.
Allen was connected to some of the Girl Scouts troop leaders as they would stop by for coffee. He reached out to them and told them they were welcome to use their space as an alternative this year.
“We put them at the end of the drive thru so you get your coffee and then you go buy the cookies and continue on,” he said.
After a slow start, last weekend the girls sold out in two hours.
Café 19 isn’t the only business looking to help the young girls as other local businesses including clothing boutique Palette of Threads have agreed to host the scouts at different times throughout the day.
The girl scouts will return to Café 19 at 19 West National Road early Saturday between 8:30 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. if they don’t sell out.
The easiest way to find out where a Dayton-area Girl Scout troop is selling cookies this weekend is to visit the Girl Scouts website. By entering your zip code, you can find the nearest troop selling cookies.