Whipp Road construction extended into July due to damaged materials

Whipp Road will be closed for an additional month near Seton Hill Street after materials to replace the aging bridge were found to be damaged, according to Montgomery County Engineer Paul Gruner.
The intersection is now expected to reopen July 2.
The project started in late March to replace a seriously deteriorated bridge that the engineer’s office said was “susceptible to imminent failure.”
For the construction, part of Whipp Road was closed between John Hole School and Paddington Road.
Before construction, the pipe was severely corroded, with a natural spring pushing water through the bottom in several locations.
According to a press release, the delay revolves around the new pipe to go under the bridge. On delivery, the engineer’s office said its inspection team immediately noticed the new pipe was damaged, and after reviewing specifications and speaking with the Ohio Department of Transportation, they rejected the pipe.
In the release, Gruner said that instead, the contractor would use a multi-plate pipe arch of similar size and shape, since they did not want to risk another faulty pipe being delivered, resulting in greater delay.
The new pipe material was proposed and accepted April 15, with the structure expected to be delivered today.