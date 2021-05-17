Whipp Road construction extended into July due to damaged materials

According to a press release, the delay revolves around the new pipe to go under the bridge. On delivery, the engineer’s office said its inspection team immediately noticed the new pipe was damaged, and after reviewing specifications and speaking with the Ohio Department of Transportation, they rejected the pipe.

In the release, Gruner said that instead, the contractor would use a multi-plate pipe arch of similar size and shape, since they did not want to risk another faulty pipe being delivered, resulting in greater delay.

The new pipe material was proposed and accepted April 15, with the structure expected to be delivered today.