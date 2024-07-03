White Castle in Trotwood to become 24-hour operation on weekends

The Trotwood White Castle at 5201 Salem Bend Drive is currently open 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily.

Nearly 70 percent of White Castles are open 24 hours per day, seven days a week, a press release from the company said. Those not open 24 hours are typically open past midnight throughout the week and 24/7 on the weekends. The company has ramped up hiring to accommodate the longer hours.

“Our nighttime sales are strong, which confirms our customers crave White Castle at all times, but especially at night,” said Jamie Richardson, vice president at White Castle. “We’re making investments to ensure we can meet the demand of our nocturnal Cravers, giving them the high-quality, tasty and affordable food they want and deserve, even late at night and into the wee hours of the morning.”

The restaurant is offering deals and specials during the late evening and early morning hours to encourage more late-night visits. For example, those who belongs to White Castle’s customer loyalty program can get a six-piece Chicken Rings between 9 p.m. and 3 a.m. for $2.

White Castle is also offering an in-app delivery option that matches local menu prices with a delivery fee of $4.99.

The family-owned company has a variety of Night Castle merch available online.

White Castle, America’s first fast-food hamburger chain, has been operating since 1921.