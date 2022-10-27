White Castle manufacturing plant in Vandalia expands, doubling ‘Slider’ capacity

VANDALIA — White Castle celebrated the recently completed expansion of the chain’s food manufacturing facility in Vandalia on Thursday morning, with state and local officials recognizing the restaurant‘s $27 million investment.
White Castle’s retail division sold its six billionth retail Slider hamburger at the end of 2021 and achieved record sales last year, the company said.
To keep up with retail demand of frozen sliders, White Castle broke ground last July on a major expansion of its Vandalia plant, which was completed this summer. The expansion doubles the plant’s size from about 75,000 square feet to 150,000 square feet.
Company officials said Thursday that they’ve already expanded from 210 employees to 290 (including temps), and they’re looking to hire 20-30 more people.
“This company is a place where you can get your first job or a place you could have a career,” said Ohio Lt. Gov. Jon Husted. “It’s just a wonderful place ... And we love that you care about Ohio.”
Columbus-based White Castle broke ground for the original 100,000-square-foot total facility near Dayton International Airport in the summer of 2012.
Located on 17 acres off U.S. 40 and Peters Pike, the Vandalia plant was designed to produce more than 16,000 hamburgers per hour per production line. The plant opened in late 2013, quickly hiring more than 100 employees in its early days.
