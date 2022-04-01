Wilberforce University faculty give administration vote of no confidence

The faculty voted last week to give the administration a vote of no confidence, the faculty announced Friday in a media release, because of what they call the administration’s inability to provide the leadership needed to move the institution forward.

“Specific charges include compliance issues with Higher Learning Commission (HLC) accreditation, erosion of shared governance, declining student success, elimination of major academic and student programs, inadequate enrollment management, poor budgeting practices and controls, and fiscal management,” according to the release.