Breaking: 1 dead, another injured in officer-involved shooting in Miami Twp.

Winner hits $120K jackpot; lottery ticket sold in Kettering

The Walmart on Brandt Pike in Huber Heights sold a $138 million winning Powerball ticket last year. The prize was never claimed. AIMEE HANCOCK/STAFF

The Walmart on Brandt Pike in Huber Heights sold a $138 million winning Powerball ticket last year. The prize was never claimed. AIMEE HANCOCK/STAFF
Local News
By
1 hour ago
X

A Kettering business sold a winning ticket for a Tuesday evening Ohio Lottery game.

The Rolling Cash 5 manual-pick ticket sold at the Stroop Market, 1901 W. Stroop Road, had all five winning numbers of 31, 32, 34, 35 and 38 and was worth $120,000, according to the Ohio Lottery.

Rolling Cash 5 drawings are held daily, seven days a week at 7:05 p.m.

Odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 575,757, according to the lottery.

In Other News
1
Dayton Public Schools superintendent given contract extension and raise
2
Klopfenstein to retire after 32 years at Cox First Media
3
DOD ‘looking for guidance’ on plans for probationary employees
4
After tumultuous year, New Lebanon hires permanent village manager
5
County lawsuit alleges Dayton overcharging county for non-potable water

About the Author

Follow Jen Balduf on twitter

Jen Roppel Balduf covers breaking news for the Dayton Daily News. She earned a bachelor of science in journalism degree from Ohio University and also writes for the Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun and Dayton.com.