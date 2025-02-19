Winner hits $120K jackpot; lottery ticket sold in Kettering

A Kettering business sold a winning ticket for a Tuesday evening Ohio Lottery game.
The Rolling Cash 5 manual-pick ticket sold at the Stroop Market, 1901 W. Stroop Road, had all five winning numbers of 31, 32, 34, 35 and 38 and was worth $120,000, according to the Ohio Lottery.
Rolling Cash 5 drawings are held daily, seven days a week at 7:05 p.m.
Odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 575,757, according to the lottery.
In Other News
1
Dayton Public Schools superintendent given contract extension and raise
2
Klopfenstein to retire after 32 years at Cox First Media
3
DOD ‘looking for guidance’ on plans for probationary employees
4
After tumultuous year, New Lebanon hires permanent village manager
5
County lawsuit alleges Dayton overcharging county for non-potable water
About the Author