Winsupply to partner with Drone Express, start delivering products by drone

A Dayton-area company plans to offer drone delivery for the first time in its history.
Winsupply, backed by Drone Express, plans to make its first-ever drone delivery Aug. 9 — sending a product from the Winsupply Distribution Center at 9300 Byers Road in Miami Twp. to Centerville Winsupply at 875 Congress Park Drive.
“For Winsupply to continue delivering on our philosophy of helping courageous, capable, hardworking entrepreneurs succeed, we must always innovate,” Winsupply President John McKenzie said in a statement. “Just imagine, a contractor is missing a single item to complete a job. Instead of a delay of days or weeks, that product appears out of the sky in a matter of minutes. That’s the direction Winsupply is going. That’s true innovation that Winsupply is committed to making a reality.”
The 3-mile drone flight — delivering an item from NIBCO, which manufactures flow control products — will mark the beginning of Winsupply “consistently delivering a wide range of products” weighing under five pounds from the Winsupply Distribution Center, the company said today. “Drone Express uses autonomous drones for efficient local delivery while reducing the impact on the environment,” Winsupply said.
“We are really excited to enter into this unique partnership with Winsupply,” Drone Express CEO Beth Flippo said in a statement. “This delivery model is a game-changer in the world of construction. Pioneering this system with Winsupply is a perfect fit.”
Winsupply supplies materials for residential and commercial construction and owns a majority equity stake in more than 630 local companies across the United States. Drone Express is a Dayton-based logistics firm that aims to bring safe, reliable, autonomous, eco-friendly package delivery throughout the country.
