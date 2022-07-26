Winsupply to partner with Drone Express, start delivering products by drone

Winsupply, backed by Drone Express, plans to make its first-ever drone delivery Aug. 9 — sending a product from the Winsupply Distribution Center at 9300 Byers Road in Miami Twp. to Centerville Winsupply at 875 Congress Park Drive.

“For Winsupply to continue delivering on our philosophy of helping courageous, capable, hardworking entrepreneurs succeed, we must always innovate,” Winsupply President John McKenzie said in a statement. “Just imagine, a contractor is missing a single item to complete a job. Instead of a delay of days or weeks, that product appears out of the sky in a matter of minutes. That’s the direction Winsupply is going. That’s true innovation that Winsupply is committed to making a reality.”