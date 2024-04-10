Winter electric service protection order expires Monday

The state order maintained electric or natural gas service from utilities regulated by the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio (PUCO) between Oct. 16, 2023 and April 15.

There are no income requirements to benefit from the order, but some households may now be at risk of disconnection.

AES Ohio asks customers with this coverage “to take action quickly by making a pay agreement and/or applying for financial assistance before April 15.”

The Ohio Department of Development offers programs to income-eligible Ohioans for utility payment help, AES Ohio noted. To apply, visit energyhelp.ohio.gov and click on the link at the bottom of the page for local energy assistance providers.

Programs on offer include:

• Percentage of Income Payment Plan Plus is an extended payment arrangement that requires gas and electric companies to accept payments based on a percentage of the household income.

• Summer Crisis Program provides a one-time benefit to eligible Ohioans with cooling assistance from July 1 to September 30.

Customers who need assistance may also visit aes-ohio.com/payment-billing to review payment and billing options.

To find a local energy assistance provider (often community action agencies), select “find a local provider” at www.energyhelp.ohio.gov or call (800) 282-0880. Customers may also contact the PUCO at (800) 686-7826.

AES Ohio has more than 527,000 customers in West Central Ohio, serving 24 counties.