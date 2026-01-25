Breaking: Dayton basketball: Flyers women’s against Rhode Island game closed to public due to snowstorm

Winter storm causing crashes in Miami Valley

A Butler County Engineer's Office truck plows snow from Elk Creek Road Sunday morning, Jan. 25, 2026 in Madison Twp. By 10 a.m., the region had experienced nearly 12 inches of snow, with more on the way. Visit Journal-News.com for the latest snow coverage. NICK GRAHAM/STAFFNICK GRAHAM/STAFF

Credit: Nick Graham

Credit: Nick Graham

A Butler County Engineer's Office truck plows snow from Elk Creek Road Sunday morning, Jan. 25, 2026 in Madison Twp. By 10 a.m., the region had experienced nearly 12 inches of snow, with more on the way. Visit Journal-News.com for the latest snow coverage. NICK GRAHAM/STAFFNICK GRAHAM/STAFF
Local News
By
1 hour ago
X

As snow continues to move in, a few weather-related crashes have happened in the Miami Valley.

At the intersection of West Dorothy Lane and South Dixie Drive around 1 a.m. in Kettering, an RTA bus and snow plow collided due to poor road conditions.

No injuries were reported.

Media outlets also reported a person fell off a snow plow near the intersection of Diamond Mill and Farmersville West Carrollton roads in Jackson Twp. early this morning.

Additional details regarding the snow plow incident isn’t available.

The Ohio Department of Transportation’s OH-GO dashboard indicates slick conditions on highways, including Interstate 75 and Interstate 70. Traffic cameras show few to no vehicles traveling on the interstates.

The National Weather Service in Wilmington posted on X — formerly known as Twitter — that it is recommended to not travel on roads unless needed and to give road crews room to work.

“They are working very hard, but we are expecting snow rates of an inch an hour in spots so roads will cover quickly,” the NWS said. “Thank you to all the road crews out there working in these rough conditions.”

ODOT posted on Facebook that the department has more than 120 crews out on routes working to make roadways passable.

In Other News
1
Major winter storm brings record snow; accumulation exceeds 1 inch an...
2
Winter storm: How much snow did you get?
3
Level 2 snow emergencies in effect across region
4
Winter storm arrives: Several inches of snow falls, flights at local...
5
Voice of Business: Dayton area businesses and America at 250

About the Author

Holly Souther is a staff writer for the breaking news team at Dayton Daily News and covers issues for Montgomery County. Souther seeks to create meaningful stories of interest, of relevance and other such important topics for local communities. Souther hopes to further create impactful pieces for everyday voices.