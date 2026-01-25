Winter storm causing crashes in Miami Valley

No injuries were reported.

Media outlets also reported a person fell off a snow plow near the intersection of Diamond Mill and Farmersville West Carrollton roads in Jackson Twp. early this morning.

Additional details regarding the snow plow incident isn’t available.

The Ohio Department of Transportation’s OH-GO dashboard indicates slick conditions on highways, including Interstate 75 and Interstate 70. Traffic cameras show few to no vehicles traveling on the interstates.

The National Weather Service in Wilmington posted on X — formerly known as Twitter — that it is recommended to not travel on roads unless needed and to give road crews room to work.

“They are working very hard, but we are expecting snow rates of an inch an hour in spots so roads will cover quickly,” the NWS said. “Thank you to all the road crews out there working in these rough conditions.”

ODOT posted on Facebook that the department has more than 120 crews out on routes working to make roadways passable.