Winter storm: How much snow did you get?

It looks like the Miami Valley will have a white Christmas. A winter storm that hit most of the U.S. Thursday night and into Friday morning left the region covered in a layer of snow.
Thursday night rain showers turned to snow, resulting in slippery roads. A mixture of Level 1 and 2 snow emergencies were issued Friday morning in the Miami Valley as snow plows and crews attempted to clear roads. The weather also canceled and delayed numerous flights at the Dayton International Airport.
A few scattered snow showers are possible Friday afternoon, with fewer than an inch of snow expected.
Most of the Miami Valley have received at least 2.5 inches of snow as of late Friday morning, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington. Some areas, such as Woodbourne-Hyde Park in Washington Twp., Montgomery County, received 4 inches of snow.
As of Friday morning, here’s how much snow Miami Valley communities have received:
Greene County:
Wright-Patterson Air Force Base: 3.2 inches as of 8:49 a.m.
Montgomery County:
James M. Cox-Dayton Municipal Airport: 2.7 inches as of 7 a.m.
Woodbourne-Hyde Park: 4 inches as of 9:01 a.m.
Warren County:
Clarksville: 2.9 inches as of 8:08 a.m.
Lebanon: 3.1 inches as of 7:30 a.m.
Lebanon: 3 inches as of 5 a.m.
About the Author