Wisconsin woman charged in deadly shooting of Beavercreek man

The death of Michael Corrigan, 55, was reported at approximately 9 p.m. Aug. 22 in the 1800 block of Maple Lane. Police on Monday announced that Corrigan’s shooting was under investigation as a suspicious death.

A 911 caller reported finding Corrigan with an apparent gunshot to his head.

“It’s my fiancé’s brother,” the woman told a dispatcher. “He didn’t call into work so we came by to make sure he was OK.”

The woman said her fiancé last spoke to his brother about two days earlier, and that the victim’s ex-girlfriend had been in town.

Corrigan had been shot at least once, and family members said he and Nelson had an “off and on” relationship for the past 15 years, Beavercreek police Capt. Scott Molnar said.

A social media post led to Nelson’s location, and license plate readers helped law enforcement determine her whereabouts at the time of the shooting and track her as she traveled west to Nebraska, police said.

Evidence seized from Nelson’s vehicle at the time of her arrest includes a firearm that investigators believe was used to kill Corrigan.

Nelson is jailed in the Douglas County Department of Corrections in Omaha awaiting extradition to Ohio. Once she returns, she will be arraigned in Greene County Common Pleas Court, police said.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation assisted with evidence collection at the scene and is evaluating and processing evidentiary items, police said.

Beavercreek detectives are continuing to investigate, and anyone with information can contact detective John Bondy at 937-427-5520.