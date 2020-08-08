Wittenberg University celebrates record fundraising year

In addition to the more than $7.5 million raised, another highlight of the fiscal year that ended June 30, is the jump in the annual alumni participation rate from 13 percent to 18.5 percent in just one year.

“Wittenberg holds a special place in so many hearts, and this year that was made abundantly clear as we raised a record-setting $7,502,297.15 — $1.6 million more than last fiscal year,” Rebecca Kocher, vice president for advancement and alumni engagement, shared in a letter to alumni and friends.