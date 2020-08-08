Wittenberg University celebrates record fundraising year

Wittenburg University set a fundraising milestone during its 17th birthday year.
In addition to the more than $7.5 million raised, another highlight of the fiscal year that ended June 30, is the jump in the annual alumni participation rate from 13 percent to 18.5 percent in just one year.
“Wittenberg holds a special place in so many hearts, and this year that was made abundantly clear as we raised a record-setting $7,502,297.15 — $1.6 million more than last fiscal year,” Rebecca Kocher, vice president for advancement and alumni engagement, shared in a letter to alumni and friends.
The university is sharing information about the record-breaking fundraising year in an online annual report “Because of You.”
The fundraising comes amid financial challenges magnified by the coronavirus pandemic.
In June, the university announced that its board cut six academic programs and reduced positions, which will save $2.5 million.
Other successes the university highlighted during its last fiscal year include: providing 451 scholarships to students from charitable donations, welcoming 633 new donors, having 2,200 alumni attend events, and raising $457,716 in a single day during the university’s annual day of giving, Commit To Witt.