Woman, 20, killed in Riverside shooting

Local News
By
1 hour ago
A 20-year-old woman is dead following a shooting in Riverside on Tuesday morning.

Crews responded to reports of a shooting at the 600 block of Wynwood Court around 1:06 a.m., according to the Riverside Police Department.

“We are investigating the death of a 20-year-old female,” police said. “We are gathering information, and the case is still under investigation. We will update with further information when we can.”

We’ll continue to update this story as we learn more.

About the Author

Holly Souther is a staff writer for the breaking news team at Dayton Daily News and covers issues for Montgomery County. Souther seeks to create meaningful stories of interest, of relevance and other such important topics for local communities. Souther hopes to further create impactful pieces for everyday voices.