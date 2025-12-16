Woman, 20, killed in Riverside shooting

A 20-year-old woman is dead following a shooting in Riverside on Tuesday morning.
Crews responded to reports of a shooting at the 600 block of Wynwood Court around 1:06 a.m., according to the Riverside Police Department.
“We are investigating the death of a 20-year-old female,” police said. “We are gathering information, and the case is still under investigation. We will update with further information when we can.”
We’ll continue to update this story as we learn more.
