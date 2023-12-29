Woman accused in DPS bus driver assault indicted

On Dec. 19, Franklin allegedly followed a school bus to Emerson Academy after her children weren’t picked up.

While she was in the parking lot, Franklin yelled at the bus driver before getting onto the bus and hitting the driver in the face, according to Dayton Municipal Court records.

“The assault continued with the suspect grabbing the victim’s hair and hitting her with a closed fist,” the affidavit read.

The bus driver had a fractured orbital bone and broken nose due to the attack, which was captured on the bus video system, according to court documents.

Franklin’s bond was previously set at $50,000 in municipal court.

David Lawrence, DPS interim superintendent, said Franklin’s children were not at the bus stop.

“After waiting approximately one minute with no sign of the children, the driver closed the door and proceeded with the route. After reviewing all available footage, the district can conclude the driver did nothing wrong and followed all district protocols,” he said.

Lawrence called the assault unacceptable and said the district will not tolerate any behavior that puts bus driver’s at risk.

Chrisondra Goodwine, DPS board president, said the behavior “cannot be swept under the rug.”

“These individuals are civil servants and they should be treated with the utmost respect because they know they’re the frontlines everything that is happening out there,” she said. “We’re doing everything that we can to protect our drivers, as well as create deterrence for individuals who are who wants to cross that line.”

Staff writers Eileen McClory and Jen Balduf contributed to this report.