Woman accused of striking, killing pedestrian in Harrison Twp. before fleeing

Crime & Law
28 minutes ago

A woman is accused of leaving the scene of a crash last month after a Dayton man was found in a Harrison Twp. yard.

Tajia Tanita Moore, 42, of Dayton was charged Wednesday in Vandalia Municipal Court with one count of failure to stop after an accident.

Credit: Montgomery County Jail

On the afternoon of Jan. 22, Montgomery County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of a deceased man found in a yard near the road in the 3500 block of West Hilcrest Avenue.

The pedestrian killed was identified as 60-year-old Ray Kennedy of Dayton by Montgomery County Coroner Dr. Kent Harshbarger.

An investigation determined the pedestrian, later identified as Kennedy, was struck around 10:20 p.m. Jan. 21 by a tan 2002 GMC Sierra pickup truck while he walking on the side of the road, according to the sheriff’s office.

Surveillance video in the area showed a pickup hit Kennedy from behind, according to an affidavit filed in Vandalia Municipal Court.

The truck’s owner told investigators that Moore was the driver, according to court records.

As of Thursday afternoon, a defense attorney was not listed for Moore. We will contact her defense once they are listed.

Moore remains held on $50,000 bail in the Montgomery County Jail.

