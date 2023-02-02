Woman accused of striking, killing pedestrian in Harrison Twp. before fleeing

An investigation determined the pedestrian, later identified as Kennedy, was struck around 10:20 p.m. Jan. 21 by a tan 2002 GMC Sierra pickup truck while he walking on the side of the road, according to the sheriff’s office.

Surveillance video in the area showed a pickup hit Kennedy from behind, according to an affidavit filed in Vandalia Municipal Court.

The truck’s owner told investigators that Moore was the driver, according to court records.

As of Thursday afternoon, a defense attorney was not listed for Moore. We will contact her defense once they are listed.

Moore remains held on $50,000 bail in the Montgomery County Jail.