Woman, boy injured in stabbing in Harrison Twp., 1 detained

ajc.com

Local News
By
1 hour ago
X

Two people had non-life-threatening injuries following a stabbing at a Harrison Twp. apartment building Wednesday night.

Montgomery County sheriff’s deputies responded to the 5200 block of Embassy Place for a reported stabbing around 9:30 p.m.

When deputies arrived they found a woman and a boy who had stab wounds, according to the sheriff’s office. They were taken to Kettering Health Dayton.

A male suspect was detained and also taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, according to the sheriff’s office.

The incident remains under investigation.

In Other News
1
Rain causes emergency phone outage at Dayton police station
2
Flood safety: What to do if you find yourself in too deep
3
A century of sweetness: How Esther Price is navigating the next 100...
4
Local Focus: Events going on in the community
5
Man in custody after vehicle hits, kills woman in Xenia

About the Author

Follow Kristen Spicker on facebook

Kristen Spicker covers breaking news, including public, safety crime and courts, for the Dayton Daily News. She also assists in covering breaking news for the Journal News and Springfield News Sun.