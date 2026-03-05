Woman, boy injured in stabbing in Harrison Twp., 1 detained

Two people had non-life-threatening injuries following a stabbing at a Harrison Twp. apartment building Wednesday night.
Montgomery County sheriff’s deputies responded to the 5200 block of Embassy Place for a reported stabbing around 9:30 p.m.
When deputies arrived they found a woman and a boy who had stab wounds, according to the sheriff’s office. They were taken to Kettering Health Dayton.
A male suspect was detained and also taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, according to the sheriff’s office.
The incident remains under investigation.
