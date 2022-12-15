Woman charged in Dayton OVI crash that injured 4 jailed without bond

A Dayton woman accused of driving impaired before a June crash that injured four people is jailed without bond after defying a judge’s order, court records show.
Patricia Simone Re’Lyne Cooley, 28, is charged in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court with two felony counts each of aggravated vehicular assault and operating a vehicle while under the influence following her indictment last month.
She had been free on her own recognizance so long as she not drive or have contact with alleged victims in the case. However, she was booked into the Montgomery County Jail on Tuesday after her bond was revoked when she did not appear Dec. 6 to have her fingerprints and photograph taken at the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, records show.
Credit: Montgomery County Jail
Dayton police and medics responded shortly before 7 a.m. June 10 to an injury crash after police said Cooley was traveling at high speed in a red 2012 Hyundai Sonata and ran a stop sign on Dayton Liberty Road before striking the driver’s side door of a silver 2004 Saturn Vue headed east on Liscum Drive, according to a Dayton Police Department crash report.
“The witnesses said the at-fault driver was driving approximately 90 mph, went around a vehicle who was legally stopped at the intersection at the stop sign,” Dayton police Sgt. Creigee Coleman said in June. “And another vehicle who was lawfully proceeding through the intersection got hit by that vehicle who was traveling 90 mph.”
The Saturn came to rest on its top after impact, the report stated.
Cooley and the 36-year-old Dayton woman driving the Saturn suffered serious injuries and were taken to Miami Valley Hospital.
Two children riding in the Saturn, boys ages 7 and 4, were ejected following the crash and were taken to Dayton Children’s Hospital to be checked for possible injuries, according to the report.
The two drivers initially were listed in critical condition but once they received treatment their injuries were later listed as not life-threatening, Coleman said.
At the time of the crash, police said speed and alcohol appeared to be factors.
Cooley’s blood-alcohol content tested at .189, more than two times Ohio’s 0.08 legal driving limit, and her blood also tested positive for cannabinoids, according to the Dayton crash report.
At the time of the crash, Cooley’s drivers license was suspended. She was convicted of misdemeanor OVI cases in May 2018 and October 2021 in Vandalia Municipal Court, and in December 2020 in Dayton Municipal Court, according to her indictment.
