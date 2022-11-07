Woman indicted in Dayton OVI crash that injured 4, including 2 children

Cooley and the 36-year-old Dayton woman driving the Saturn suffered serious injuries and were taken to Miami Valley Hospital.

Two children riding in the Saturn, boys ages 7 and 4, were ejected following the crash and were taken to Dayton Children’s Hospital to be checked for possible injuries, according to the report.

The two drivers initially were listed in critical condition but once they received treatment at the hospital their conditions improved and their injuries listed as not life-threatening, Coleman said previously.

At the time of the crash, police said speed and alcohol appeared to be factors.

Cooley’s blood-alcohol content tested at .189, more than two times Ohio’s 0.08 legal driving limit, and her blood also tested positive for cannabinoids, according to the Dayton crash report.

At the time of the crash, Cooley’s drivers license was suspended. She was convicted of misdemeanor OVI cases in May 2018 and October 2021 in Vandalia Municipal Court, and in December 2020 in Dayton Municipal Court, according to her indictment.