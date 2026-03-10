Woman charged in deadly motorcycle crash in Miami County

Breaking: ‘I did not violate Ohio law,’ Miami Twp. fiscal officer tells judge in gold coin case

A woman was charged in a crash that killed a 21-year-old motorcyclist in Miami County last year.

Julia C. Black is facing one count of vehicular manslaughter, a second-degree misdemeanor, in Miami County Municipal Court.

During a court appearance on Tuesday, she pleaded not guilty and had a pretrial conference scheduled for April 9.

Around 2:48 p.m. on Aug. 18, Miami County sheriff’s deputies responded to a crash at South Greenlee Road and Fenner Road in Newton Twp.

Black was driving a 2022 Toyota RAV4 south on South Greenlee Road before she stopped at a stop sign and entered the intersection.

Garrett Marshall Boatright, of Laura, was driving a Harley Davidson east on Fenner Road and collided with the Toyota, according to a crash report.

“Evidence indicated Ms. Black stopped before entering the intersection, but entered it before allowing Mr. Boatright to safely cross,” a complaint read.

Boatright’s motorcycle hit the side of Black’s SUV. He was thrown from the motorcycle and hit the SUV’s windshield, according to court records.

Boatright was pronounced dead at the scene. He died from multiple blunt force injuries, according to the complaint.

Black was evaluated at the scene for minor injuries.

