Woman dead after car crashes into bushes, fence in Dayton

Just after midnight Wednesday, Dayton police responded to the 1200 block of South Main Street near East Stewart Street for a crash.

Parson was driving a 2016 Chevrolet Malibu south on South Main Street and crossed the centerline, resulting in the car going off the left side of the road, hitting bushes and a fence, according to a crash report filed by police.

The Malibu came to a stop in the Shell gas station parking lot.

Medics transported Parson to Miami Valley Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

It’s not clear why the vehicle crossed the centerline. The crash remains under investigation.