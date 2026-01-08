Breaking: New Lebanon candidate won election but council won’t let him take office, citing charter violation

Woman dead after car crashes into bushes, fence in Dayton

A woman died after a car hit bushes and fencing in Dayton early Wednesday morning.

The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office identified her as 57-year-old Cathy Parson.

Just after midnight Wednesday, Dayton police responded to the 1200 block of South Main Street near East Stewart Street for a crash.

Parson was driving a 2016 Chevrolet Malibu south on South Main Street and crossed the centerline, resulting in the car going off the left side of the road, hitting bushes and a fence, according to a crash report filed by police.

The Malibu came to a stop in the Shell gas station parking lot.

Medics transported Parson to Miami Valley Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

It’s not clear why the vehicle crossed the centerline. The crash remains under investigation.

