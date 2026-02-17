Woman dead after SUV crashes during high-speed pursuit in Darke County

Around 8:15 p.m. Monday, a Darke County sheriff’s deputy saw an SUV going 79 mph in a 55 mph zone on Ohio 47 near Detling Road, according to the Darke County Sheriff’s Office.

The deputy attempted to catch up to the SUV and turned on his cruiser’s emergency lights for a traffic stop.

The SUV reportedly accelerated as the deputy tried to catch up to it.

The deputy pursued the SUV for approximately five miles before the SUV crashed into another vehicle traveling in the opposite direction on a curve at Ohio 47 and Ansonia Hunchbarger Road, according to the sheriff’s office.

The pursuit lasted less than three minutes and reached speeds of approximately 124 mph.

A passenger in the SUV was ejected, according to the sheriff’s office. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Union City Fire and Rescue treated the drivers of both vehicles.

CareFlight transported the man who was driving the SUV to Miami Valley Hospital.

The driver of the other vehicle was taken to Reid Hospital in Richmond, Indiana.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol responded and is investigating the traffic crash. Their investigation will be presented to the Darke County Prosecutor’s Office for the consideration of charges.