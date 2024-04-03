Woman dead following morning shooting in Dayton

When officers arrived at the home, they found the victim and began attempting life-saving measures, said Dayton police Lt. Steven Bauer.

She was transported to Miami Valley Hospital, where she died from injuries.

No arrests have been made in the shooting as of early Wednesday afternoon.

A 911 caller told dispatchers her ex-boyfriend was calling her and threating her, according to records.

Another woman called dispatch from the same address later and reported a man kicked in the back door while she was sleeping at her friend’s house. The caller indicated the man had a gun and assaulted her friend. She said she also had a gun and had fired it, according to dispatch records.

The Dayton Police Department Homicide Unit is investigating. Anyone with information should call 937-333-1232 to speak to a detective. Those who want to remain antonymous can call Miami Valley Crime Stoppers at 937-222-STOP (7867) or visit www.miamivalleycrimestoppers.com.