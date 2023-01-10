Woman dies month after crash involving semi, car in Darke County

A 54-year-old Versailles woman died Monday nearly a month after she was critically injured in an alcohol-related crash involving a car and tractor-trailer in Darke County.
Tena Black died at the EverHeart Hospice Care Center in Greenville, the Darke County Coroner’s Office reported.
Black was a passenger in a 2019 Chevrolet Traverse driven by 60-year-old Randy Brunswick of Fort Loramie. While headed east around 8:40 p.m. on Children’s Home Bradford Road, Brunswick did not yield at the stop sign at U.S. 127 and traveled into the path of a southbound 2021 International driven by William Kellam, 42, of Spartanburg, South Carolina, according to a release from the Darke County Sheriff’s Office.
The impact forced the Traverse to travel across the median before coming to rest in a ditch. Brunswick and Black had to be freed by mechanical means, along with two juvenile passengers, deputies said.
Black was taken to Miami Valley Hospital but later transferred into hospice care.
Brunswick was taken to Wayne Healthcare and later transferred to Miami Valley Hospital, where he has since been released.
One of the juveniles was treated and released from Dayton Children’s Hospital, and the other from Wayne Healthcare, and the truck driver was not injured.
“Alcohol is suspected as a factor in the accident and remains under investigation by the Darke County Sheriff’s Office,” the release stated.
